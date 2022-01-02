Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | January 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy New Year! It has pretty much been raining since the ball drop at midnight, and this rain will continue tonight before slowing by sunrise. We have started to see some flooding in some areas, and most of our DMA is under a flash flood watch until 1am tonight. Be extra careful while out on the roads, as some road closures are starting to pop up due to flooding. Tomorrow morning will see some light lingering showers, and as temperatures drop, this rain will change over to snow and linger into Monday morning. Rainfall totals through tomorrow afternoon could be as high as 2 inches, but as for snow, we’re looking at flurries for the low elevations and up to an inch, inch and a half for the mountains. This could affect the Monday morning commute, since Monday’s high temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing, so very little melting will occur. Beyond those snow showers, conditions are looking much drier for the week. We’ll see the sun the most on Tuesday, with minimal cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 40s. Clouds will thicken on Wednesday with temperatures almost reaching 50 degrees, but Thursday returns to the mid-30s and poses the chance for some flurries later in the day. Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with lows in the teens and highs in the upper 20s. Overall, we’re expecting calmer weather for the start of the workweek, but temperatures will start to be more reflective of winter.

Tonight: Heavy rain through midnight then slowing by sunrise, causing flooding along creeks and in low-lying areas. Low: 53

Tomorrow: A few isolated showers, turning into flurries by the afternoon. High: 55

Monday: Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 47

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.