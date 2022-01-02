Advertisement

Liberty girl’s basketball credit new coach for early season success

Mountaineers have 6x the wins as last year
By Casey Kay
Jan. 1, 2022
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Liberty girl’s basketball team had a sole win to their name last season.

At not even halfway through the season, the Mountaineers have tallied six victories already.

The change? New head coach Dennis Hutson, who the girls credit the shift in energy with the team to.

Liberty has been working harder on and off the court to improve themselves and the program as a whole.

The girls will be back on the court on Jan 4th at Bridgeport.

