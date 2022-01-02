BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reverend Robert Harold Wilson of Clarksburg, WV passed away January 1, 2022 at the age of 91. He resided with his loving daughter, Melody and her husband Kirk for the last year. He was born December 30, 1930 to the late Cecil Lewis and Iris Kathleen Wilson of Kingwood, WV. His wife Helen Edith Louise Wilson preceded him in death February 26, 2019. They were married May 2, 1952 in Oakland, MD. He is survived by three sons, Daniel K. Wilson of Clarksburg, Michael D. Wilson and his wife Terri of Bridgeport and C. Darwin Wilson and his wife Beverly of Raleigh, NC; One daughter, Melody D. Cooper and her husband Kirk of Mount Clare; his former daughter-in-law Beverly Wilson of Clarksburg; nine grandchildren, Okey Wilson and his wife Hannah of Angier, NC, Nathan Wilson of Raleigh, NC, Pam McDonald and her husband Nick of Clarksburg, Addie Maxwell and her husband Maxwell of Fairmont, Crystal Pennypacker and her husband Shaun of Raleigh, NC, Rodney Cooper and his wife Brittney of Mount Clare, David Wilson and his wife Linda of Raleigh, NC, Shawn Cooper of Morgantown, Isaac Wilson of Raleigh, NC; and seven great-grandchildren, Victoria, Chloe, Dazie, Priya, Gracie, Nolan, and Ellie. He is also survived by one brother, Jack R. Wilson and his wife Cora of Independence. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Wayne D. Wilson. He graduated from Kingwood High School, then went on to graduate from Fairmont State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education, then achieved a Master’s Degree in Music Education from West Virginia University. Reverend Wilson served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 as a Corporal in Cherry Point, NC. After being honorably discharged from the military, he went on to become a traveling music educator in many Preston County Schools.In 1960, he was called into the ministry and completed his introduction studies for ministry. He touched so many lives in his 57 years of service. He served as an Associate Pastor at The United Methodist Church in Huntington, WV. He then became Senior Pastor at The United Methodist Church in Peekskill, NY, where he also received a degree in Christian Education from Drew Theological Seminary in Madison, New Jersey. Other churches he pastored during his time in ministry were Lumberport United Methodist Church, Faith Fellowship, and New Covenant Church. He went on to serve The Abundant Life Church in Clarksburg for 32 years. He retired from the ministry July 7, 2018.Reverend Wilson was also a member of the Harrison County Ministerial Association, Jesus Fest and the Greater Clarksburg Evangelistic Association. He served as a member of the board for United Hospital Center and served many years as a volunteer chaplain at United Hospital Center and The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He served on the board of directors of Faith Christian Academy, an organization he founded, which is now known as Heritage Christian School, the Clarksburg Mission and the local Christian broadcasting station, Channel 46.The family would like to give a special thank you to the Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff that cared for their father and grandfather with a very special thank you to Stacey, who regularly cared for him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Gregory “Rocky” Dodd, Pastor Chad Hutson, and Pastor Bobby Nuzum. Interment will be in the Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Amedisys Hospice, 67 Casino Drive, Suite 102, Anmoore, WV 26323.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.