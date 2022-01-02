Roads affected after flooding in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Flooding on January 1 in Harrison County affected viewers across our area.

Director of the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management, Pegi Bailey, said water-covered roads created traffic difficulties last night.

“When it happens in the dark. You know it is a different animal because everything blends in black. You’re driving on a black road, and you know deep water is black. Shallow water is black. You know you can see shallow come across a little better because it rushes. But pooling and ponding water it just sits,” she said.

Bailey added that firefighters were the ones cleaning the flooded roads.

“They go, and they try to clean the debris out of the roadway. They try to direct traffic around. They try to get ahold of the Department of Highways,” she explained.

Many roads in the area had been cleared by January 2 except Davisson Run Rd. in Clarksburg.

Bailey encouraged people to continue to be cautious as debris would be an issue for a while.

