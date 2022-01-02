Advertisement

Severe weather causing trees to come down

A tree was reported down on Meadowbrook Rd. in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. causing road blockage.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A large tree fell onto powerlines on Meadowbrook Rd. in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The area has been blocked off and traffic is being redirected at this time. We do not have any information about power outages at this time.

Tree’s have also been reported down in these following areas:

- George Washington Highway in Bridgeport

- Trap Springs Rd. in Flemington

- Wallace Pike in Wallace

- Sigmans Hollow Rd. in Thorton

-Crooked Run Rd. in Clarksburg

- Island Rd. in Preston County

Officers are advising drivers to drive safely and avoid being on the roads if possible.

We will continue to bring you updates on road conditions as we receive them.

