Trinity girl’s basketball using tough competition to improve

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity girls basketball is using the tough basketball competitors around them to strengthen their skills for the teams they will play in the postseason.

Being able to compete with teams like Morgantown and Preston has helped them to improve their overall skill development.

As Coach Mike Baldy put it, they don’t need perfection right now, they want to be really good by the postseason.

The Warriors are back on the court this Wednesday against Clay-Battelle.

