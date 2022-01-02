Advertisement

Trinity girl’s basketball using tough competition to improve

Warriors don’t need perfection right now, they are building for the postseason
Trinity using tough competition to improve
Trinity using tough competition to improve(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity girls basketball is using the tough basketball competitors around them to strengthen their skills for the teams they will play in the postseason.

Being able to compete with teams like Morgantown and Preston has helped them to improve their overall skill development.

As Coach Mike Baldy put it, they don’t need perfection right now, they want to be really good by the postseason.

The Warriors are back on the court this Wednesday against Clay-Battelle.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz was last seen on March 11, 2021.
‘It’s not fair’: Cassie Sheetz’s mother shares details of investigation
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Remains found in Monongahela National Forest believed to be Cassie Sheetz
New parents Kaley Rankin and Michael Thorp welcomed their first child, Adalynn, at midnight on...
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first baby of 2022
Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Marion County.
Authorities respond to reported shooting in Baxter
String of overdose deaths being investigating in Harrison County

Latest News

Liberty girl's basketball credits new coach for early success this season
Liberty girl’s basketball credit new coach for early season success
Winston Wright Jr, Jarret Doege enter NCAA transfer portal
WVU’s Winston Wright Jr. and Jarret Doege enter NCAA Transfer Portal
WVU looses to Texas 74-59
WVU men’s basketball loses in conference opener to Texas
Happy New Year
Happy New Year!