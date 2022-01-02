Advertisement

WVU’s Winston Wright Jr. and Jarret Doege enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Both players looking for new home next season
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Winston Wright Jr. announced yesterday via Twitter that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A few hours later, two-year starting quarterback Jarret Doege also entered the portal.

Wright led the Mountaineers in receptions, yards and touchdowns this past season, while Doege currently sits at fifth on the WVU career list with 6,453 yards.

