5 Sports’ Sunday Sit down: Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier and Marley Washenitz

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s 5 Sports’ Sunday Sit down, Casey Kay talks with Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier and Marley Washenitz about their recruiting journey to their respective future colleges.

Next fall, Washenitz will be playing at WVU and Maier will be heading south to Marshall, the states’ two powerhouses.

The girls open up about when they personally decided what university they will be attending, even when they hadn’t told anyone else yet, how they felt about the recruiting process and the role Fairmont Senior has played in the entire journey of playing at the next level.

