Betty Lou Jackson Taylor, 70, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. She was born on June 24, 1951, in Marlinton, a daughter of the late Naomi Jackson. On May 5, 2015, at the Light of Valley Church, she married Roger Taylor who survives. Also left to cherish her memory are two children, Ronald Lee Vanpelt and wife Angela, and David Ray Vanpelt and wife Crystal, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one brother Roger Lee Jackson, one aunt, Shirley Sharp of Elkins, four nieces, one nephew and several cousins. Preceding her in death beside her mother was one son, William Lee Jackson, brother, Edward Lee Jackson, grandparents Lawerence JB and Pearl June Jackson, four aunts, one uncle, and seven cousins. Betty attended the schools of Pocahontas County, was a home maker, and she was a Pentecostal by faith and attended Light of the Valley Church in Mill Creek. She enjoyed reading the bible, listening to gospel music, and watching the TV. Visitation will be held at The Randolph Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 1:30pm until 2:30pm, the funeral hour. Pastor John Taylor will officiate and interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery in Huttonsville. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Betty Lou Jackson Taylor. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

