Clarksburg man arrested on alleged sexual abuse with minor

A Clarksburg man was arrested after he allegedly made a 12-year-old girl touch him inappropriately.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested after he allegedly made a 12-year-old girl touch him inappropriately.

Officers said they spoke to a 12-year-old girl who said Benjamin Bassell, 42, of Clarksburg, was sitting next to her on Dec. 22 when he started to rub her back while holding her hand with her palm up.

The girl said Bassell took control of her hand and forced her to touch him inappropriately over his clothing, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Bassell put pressure on the girl’s hand anytime she would try to move it away, putting her hand on his private area.

Officers said the girl told them she was scared and nervous while Bassell was doing this, not knowing what to do.

Officers spoke with Bassell on Dec. 29, and he said that he fell asleep on the couch next to the girl while watching a movie and drinking a cup of coffee, according to the criminal complaint.

The report says Bassell woke up “thinking his girlfriend was rubbing his leg” and grabbed the hand on his leg, realizing it was actually the girl.

Bassell further told officers that he grabbed her hand with her palm up and moved it off to the side before putting his hand on her back and asking if she was asleep.

Bassell has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

