Crash causing major traffic backup outside Weston

The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash has been reported on Georgetown Rd. just outside of Weston.

The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the Lewis County 911 Center said units are still on the scene and State Police will be investigating the accident.

A photo taken by a 5 News reporter shows the traffic backup on Georgetown Rd.

Georgetown Rd. backup
Georgetown Rd. backup(WDTV)

Officials have not confirmed any injuries, but an ambulance was seen leaving the accident scene.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

