Crash causing major traffic backup outside Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash has been reported on Georgetown Rd. just outside of Weston.

The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the Lewis County 911 Center said units are still on the scene and State Police will be investigating the accident.

A photo taken by a 5 News reporter shows the traffic backup on Georgetown Rd.

Georgetown Rd. backup (WDTV)

Officials have not confirmed any injuries, but an ambulance was seen leaving the accident scene.

