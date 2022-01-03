Crash causing major traffic backup outside Weston
The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash has been reported on Georgetown Rd. just outside of Weston.
The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. Monday.
Officials with the Lewis County 911 Center said units are still on the scene and State Police will be investigating the accident.
A photo taken by a 5 News reporter shows the traffic backup on Georgetown Rd.
Officials have not confirmed any injuries, but an ambulance was seen leaving the accident scene.
Stick with 5 News as this story develops.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.