How a Bridgeport gym is continuing to adapt amid latest COVID variant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three days into the new year, step into any gym and you’re bound to see a flood of people vowing to get in shape.

The new COVID variant does not come as welcome news for the fitness industry, which counts on new members this month all the while recovering from when the pandemic started.

But with record-setting COVID cases across the U.S.. and a surge in West Virginia, some are second-guessing whether hitting the gym to get healthier could actually leave them sick.

But that’s not the case for Clarksburg resident Mason Conrad.

“I just think it’s really important to make it a part of your daily routine so that its regular and second nature,” said Conrad.

He’s a long-time customer at WV fitness 24 and says COVID won’t stop him from bettering himself.

“You being fit helps all aspects of your life, mental and physical especially with everything going on I think it’s good to be healthy,” said Conrad.

The pandemic has dealt a major blow to the fitness industry.

According to the global health and fitness coalition... More than a quarter of the 40,000 gyms and fitness facilities that were open in 2019 nationwide had closed by the middle of 2021.

WV fitness 24 manager Nolan Tucci is grateful his wasn’t one of them.

“We’ve been very fortunate, things have been great for us, we still kept a lot of things that we had during COVID like we still have spray bottles for everyone, everyone gets their own person towel we have sanitizing stations everywhere throughout the gym, we have a new cleaning company that helps us a lot,” said Tucci.

Tucci remains optimistic for the future and the gym will see more upgrades in the coming weeks.

