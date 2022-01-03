Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | Jan. 3, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing plenty of rain as we transitioned over to the new year, the first workweek of 2022 starts with some snow in the mountains this morning. This comes as a low-pressure system tracks its way up the East Coast. We’ll see trace amounts to 2″ of snow in some mountainous areas by 11 AM, before the system leaves. Combined with ice on some roads, not a bad idea to plan ahead for your commute just in case. By the afternoon, the system leaves, and we’re left with mostly cloudy skies and NW winds of 5-10 mph. Combined with highs in the low-30s, it will be a chilly, gray day. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper-20s. Overall, expect a much colder night than the past few nights. Tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system will keep us dry, with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. In short, tomorrow will be much nicer than today. Temperatures will stay mild up until Thursday, when another cold front brings clouds and cold temperatures back into NCWV. Then Thursday night into Friday, another low-pressure system brings light snow to NCWV, with most of the snowfall in the mountains. Snowfall amounts are uncertain this far out, but we could see enough snow to cause problems for the morning and afternoon commute. So be aware of that when traveling Friday morning. Then we see milder temperatures on Saturday, with rain on Sunday. In short, the first week of 2022 will start out chilly, with more snow towards the end of the week.

Today: Snowfall lasts until 11 AM this morning, when it moves east. Expect between 0.5″ to 1″ of snow in some mountainous areas. After the snow leaves, we’re left with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s, well below-average for this time of year. Combined with NNW winds of 10-20 mph, those temperatures will feel much cooler, so keep a coat near you. In short, after the snow leaves, expect a chilly but calm afternoon. High: 34.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds pushing in. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-20s, so you’ll want a coat. Overall, expect a calm but cold night. Low: 21.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly clear, with a few clouds pushing from the west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, which is within range for this time of year. Overall, expect a mild afternoon. High: 46.

Wednesday: Skies will be overcast, so we won’t see much sunshine. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, with highs in the mild mid-40s. Overall, a gray, but otherwise okay, afternoon. High: 47.

