Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 2nd, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!! We are now in part 2 of the holiday winter storm. Of course, we began it with mild temperatures and flooding rain showers. Rain totals were impressive across the area with the majority of us seeing 2+ inches and Belington getting 3.24 inches. All the flood warnings have been dropped, but there are still some creeks and streams that have yet to crest. That should happen near or after midnight. As of this writing, temperatures were dropping down into the 30′s and will continue to drop until we hit the lower 20′s tomorrow morning. But we are now cold enough in the upper levels, that any rain should be turning over to show. The heaviest snow will begin at midnight and last through about 7 am. To the north, don’t really expect to see much if anything. As we go down I79, snow accumulation values will increase with Clarksburg possibly getting .5 inches and Weston, just over an inch. Across the mountains, expect to see much more, anywhere from 1 – 3 inches, and in some localized spots, possibly up to 4. Monday morning’s cold temperatures will allow any snow to stay. Monday won’t get much past freezing, so no real melting is expected. And then on Tuesday, our temperatures drop a few degrees lower, around 20 for the lowlands, and the teens for the mountains; snow stays. Then Tuesday we begin a slow warm-up back to seasonal temperatures. Our next big weather event will be Thursday night into Friday morning when we could see the same or even more snow from the next storm.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low 24

Monday: Chilly with morning clouds, then sun breaking out in the afternoon: High 33

Tuesday: Partly cloudy: High 44

Wednesday: Cloudy: High 47

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.