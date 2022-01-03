Man allegedly tells officers powdered sugar was on scale found in traffic stop, arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Elkins Monday after officers said he told them “he mixed the powdered sugar” with a substance believed to be fentanyl “not to hurt people.”

Officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after confirming the driver had a suspended drivers license.

The driver, Jonathan Harris, was being told by officers that he was stopped for having a suspended license, and he responded with “Well you didn’t know that” before becoming increasingly nervous while looking for vehicle information, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then asked Harris to step out of the vehicle, and they said they saw a magnet box hanging from the driver side seat along with a glass smoking device sitting in the center cup holder between Harris and a passenger in the vehicle.

The report says officers asked all of the passengers to step out of the vehicle so they could search the vehicle.

Officers said they found a lock box located under the passenger seat of the vehicle.

When officers asked Harris what was in the box, he allegedly responded that there was “just a scoop and maybe a digital scale.”

The criminal complaint says Harris allowed officers to open the box, and officers found a red plastic bag that contained a white, powdery substance consistent with fentanyl that had spilled in the box, an additional bag that contained the same substance, and one half of a white pill concealed in the same type of bag with a spent .22 caliber casing in it.

Deeper in the box, officers said they found an additional sandwich bag tied off with the same type of substance next to a digital scale covered in the powdery substance.

Officers asked Harris what the substance was and he allegedly told them it was “powdered sugar.”

Officers said they asked why he would keep powdered sugar next to a digital scale, and he said “he mixed the powdered sugar” in with the substance believed to be fentanyl “not to hurt people.”

Harris also told officers that he “needed the digital scales” to weigh “the stuff” he had purchased and that the only bag of fentanyl in the box was “the one in the red bags,” according to the report.

Officers said Harris confirmed to them that there was fentanyl in the box that was opened and that he thought there “was a bag of fentanyl” in the box.

Officers estimate the white powdery substance found within the box to weigh in excess of 10 grams.

Harris has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

