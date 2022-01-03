Advertisement

Man killed in Weston hit-and-run

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Officers with the Weston Police Department said a man was in the roadway on North River Avenue near the Weston Municipal building at approximately 11:41 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a darker silver or gray SUV traveling south on North River Avenue.

The vehicle did not stop and fled the area after striking the man, officers said.

Officers said it is unknown at this time why the man was in the roadway.

The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Weston Police Department at 304-269-3207.

