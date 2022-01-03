Advertisement

Marion County homicide victim ID’d, suspect arrested

Authorities have identified both the victim and the suspect of a homicide in the small Marion County town of Baxter.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle tells 5 News 24-year-old Treciton Monteon is accused of killing 21-year-old Austin Summers.

Authorities responded Dec. 30 to a home on Wise St. in Baxter on reports of a shooting.

Summers was found dead inside a home.

Riffle says an argument - the details of which are not being released - preceded Monteon allegedly shooting Summers.

“He was my cousin, he was a baby and he didn’t deserve what he got,” Baxter resident Ashley Parker told 5 News.

Riffle says the investigation is ongoing.

