Marion County homicide victim ID’d, suspect arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have identified both the victim and the suspect of a homicide in a small Marion County town.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle tells 5 News 24-year-old Treciton Monteon is accused of killing 21-year-old Austin Summers.

Authorities responded Dec. 30 to a home on Wise St. in Baxter on reports of a shooting.

Summers was found dead inside a home.

Riffle says an argument - the details of which are not being released - preceded Monteon allegedly shooting Summers.

“He was my cousin, he was a baby and he didn’t deserve what he got,” Baxter resident Ashley Parker told 5 News.

Riffle says the investigation is ongoing.

