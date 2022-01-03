Phyllis Jean “Phee” Vance, 67, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Phyllis was born Wednesday, June 16, 1954, in Akron, OH, a daughter of the late James Calvin Vance and Shirley Graham Vance who survives. Also left to cherish her memory are two children, Kristen Sutherland and husband Joseph of Fort Polk, LA, and Gene Herndon and wife Rachael of Elkins, seven siblings, Steven Patrick Vance, James Calvin Vance Jr., Gary Wayne Vance, all of Elkins, John Michael Vance of Grafton, Debi Lynn Vance, Marilyn Faye Harris, both of Elkins, Sharon Kay Campbell and fiancé, Greg Wilcox of Mt. Claire, special nephews, Justin Vance, Caleb Pennington, Michael Vance, Cortlan Campbell, and Nick Campbell, a very special niece, Brittany Bradshaw, and several other special nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death besides her father were five siblings, Diana Ruth Pudder, Michele Lee Pennington, Donald Eugene Vance, Russell Dean Vance, and Lana Susan Vance. Phee loved being on her phone, spending time with family and friends, and making people laugh. She adored her grandkids and had an extra special mother-daughter bond with Kristen. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, January 7, 2022, from 10:30 am until 11:30 am, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Elkins. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Phyllis Jean Vance. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

