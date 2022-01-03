Advertisement

Police: Woman left 2 infants unattended as she shoplifted at Clarksburg Walmart

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman allegedly left two infants unattended in a vehicle as she shoplifted from a Walmart in Clarksburg.

Officers said they arrived at Walmart on Emily Drive Thursday afternoon in response to a shoplifting incident.

Lizbeth Lopez, 23, of Fairmont, left two infants unattended in the rear of a vehicle for approximately 20 minutes while she was in the store, according to a criminal complaint.

A person with Walmart Loss Prevention was standing at the vehicle Lopez arrived in, according to officers.

The report says officers talked to another person with Walmart Loss Prevention who witnessed Lopez shoplift four items from the store totaling $36.68.

Lopez has been charged with child neglect.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz was last seen on March 11, 2021.
‘It’s not fair’: Cassie Sheetz’s mother shares details of investigation
Flooding on Benedum Drive.
Flooding impacts parts of NCWV as heavy rain continues
A tree was reported down on Meadowbrook Rd. in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. causing road blockage.
Severe weather causing trees to come down
New parents Kaley Rankin and Michael Thorp welcomed their first child, Adalynn, at midnight on...
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first baby of 2022
Monteon (WV Corrections)
Marion County homicide victim ID’d, suspect arrested

Latest News

Officers said a man died at the scene of a hit-and-run incident late Friday evening.
Man killed in Weston hit-and-run
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 additional deaths, 3,998 new active cases reported
Ricky Mathes (left) and Jennifer Linger (right)
Two arrested in Upshur County on possession of meth charges
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first baby of 2022
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first baby of 2022