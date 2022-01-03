Police: Woman left 2 infants unattended as she shoplifted at Clarksburg Walmart

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman allegedly left two infants unattended in a vehicle as she shoplifted from a Walmart in Clarksburg.

Officers said they arrived at Walmart on Emily Drive Thursday afternoon in response to a shoplifting incident.

Lizbeth Lopez, 23, of Fairmont, left two infants unattended in the rear of a vehicle for approximately 20 minutes while she was in the store, according to a criminal complaint.

A person with Walmart Loss Prevention was standing at the vehicle Lopez arrived in, according to officers.

The report says officers talked to another person with Walmart Loss Prevention who witnessed Lopez shoplift four items from the store totaling $36.68.

Lopez has been charged with child neglect.

