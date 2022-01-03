Tamara Dawn “Tammy” Williams, 49 of Webster Springs, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 4, 1972 in Rome, GA to the late Thomas Anthony and Mary Dianne Gamble Williams. She worked in outside sales for Pollock and enjoyed baking and cooking. She loved animals and motorcycles, especially Brothers of The Wheel. Tamara was excited about owning and operating their own business, was always laughing and making others laugh, and was a people person. She was the life of the party and never, ever met a stranger. She is survived by her companion: Kenny Pope; brother: Scott Stevens; sister: Tara Williams (companionTravis Best) Williams; nieces and nepews: Jason Stevens, TJ Wilson, Bethany Stevens, Savannah Rhodes, Abby Stevens, and Tina Hergis; her pets: Duchess and Duke; and many extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. A Celebration of Life and Sharing of Memories will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12 noon at Softails Saloon, 4 Washington Street, Webster Springs with Rev. Kyle Rader officiating. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, 155 McGraw Avenue, Webster Springs, WV 26288 to assist the family with expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Tammy’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.