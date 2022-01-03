Two arrested in Upshur County on possession of meth charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Upshur County residents were arrested on Friday after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle, officers said.

Officers made a traffic stop on Route 20 on Friday, detecting a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle upon approach of the driver, according to an Upshur County Sheriff’s Office release.

The release says the driver, Ricky P. Mathes, 60, of Rock Cave, appeared to be nervous and under the influence.

Officers said they saw a marijuana grinder in plain view inside the vehicle.

A search was conducted of the vehicle, and officers said they found 14 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and plastic baggies.

Mathes was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and DUI of a controlled substance.

Officers said Mathes showed signs of impairment and admitted to using a controlled substance prior to driving.

The release says the passenger, Jennifer Linger, 21, of Rock Cave, was charged with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Both were transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

