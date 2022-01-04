100 Years of East Fairmont basketball: Brad Butcher’s story

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As East Fairmont celebrated 100 years of basketball, it brought along some unique stories.

Brad Butcher once put up 49 points in a Bees’ game, so it’s not surprise he landed on the top 25 all-time scoring list, sitting at fourth with 1,189 points.

Butcher was head coach of the team from 1981-’84, racking up 51 career wins and leading the boys to the state tournament in his first year as headman.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.