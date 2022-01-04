Advertisement

100 Years of East Fairmont basketball: George Boyles’ story

Boyles dedicated to keeping the history of East Fairmont basketball
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Behind every athlete, there’s always a story.

George Boyles was apart of one of the winningest teams in East Fairmont boy’s basketball history, playing with the likes of Brad Butcher and Gary Hawkins, two of the schools top 25 scorers.

After graduating, Boyles committed to learning and keeping the history of Eats Fairmont basketball alive, dating all the way back to 1922.

