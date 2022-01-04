Brooklyn Skye Nuzum, age 22, our beautiful daughter gained her angel wings on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Brooklyn had a beautiful heart and soul. She had a story to tell and loved sharing it with us and everyone that she loved and all that loved her. She touched so many lives and brought happiness and hope to so many. Brooklyn could walk into a room and smile and brighten the whole room. She had so many talents and was gifted in so many ways. She loved her art, music and the beautiful sky just as the sun was setting. We believe her most gifted quality was her ability to love and share her story. Brooklyn was without a doubt the strongest person that we knew. She taught us so much, her loving unconditionally, forgiveness, and hope. She would talk to us for hours teaching us and telling her story. As long as we are here on earth, we will continue to tell her story. We are so proud of her and the beautiful young lady that she has become. Brooklyn’s family will forever love and remember her. We love you always and forever and a lot. Brooklyn is survived by her parents, B.J. and Belinda Lou (Myers) Nuzum of Fairmont; her sisters, Nikki Nuzum and Blair Nuzum, both of Fairmont; her brother, Louie Mabin and his wife, Abby of Morgantown; her maternal grandmother, Naomi J. Myers of Fairmont; her paternal grandparents, Sue and Jim Uhler of Fairmont; her uncles, Donnie Myers Jr. and wife Regina, of Fairmont, Buzz Nuzum and his wife, Ruthann of Scherr, and Brad Nuzum and his wife, Kristal; her aunt, Lisa K. Hastings, of Florida; her niece and nephew, Harper and Cameron Mabin; her several cousins; her extended family at Harmony Ridge Recovery Center and Rea of Hope. Brooklyn was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Donald G. Myers, Richard, and Betty Gerrard; her paternal grandfather, Brooks E. Nuzum, Jr.; and her cousin, Jordan Michelle Hastings. In Lieu of Flowers, the Nuzum family would love for donations to be made to Harmony Ridge Recovery Center, 47 Chambers Circle Road, Walker, WV 26180. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 7, 2021, from10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Aaron Cayton, officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.