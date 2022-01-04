Advertisement

East Fairmont boy’s basketball tops off 100 years with win over North Marion

Parr led Bees with 16 points, Sickles led the Huskies with 17
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont matched up with North Marion this evening, exactly 100 years since the Bees’ played their first game in history.

After continuous back-and-forth, the Bees pulled a bit of a lead o head into half up 27-22.

East Fairmont continued that energy to walk away with the win 58-47.

Evan Parr led the Bees with 16 points while North Marion’s Sickles had the game-high 17 points.

The Bees move to 4-1 on the season while the Huskies sit 2-5.

