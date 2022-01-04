East Fairmont takes a trip down memory lane

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont celebrated 100 years of basketball tonight.

The school honored their former coaches and Top 25 scorers with a dinner prior to the East Fairmont vs. North Marion tipoff.

On display where yearbooks, photos and newspaper clippings dating all the way back to 1948. It was an excellent way to showcase the history of East Fairmont athletics as a whole.

