Advertisement

East Fairmont takes a trip down memory lane

Old newspapers and yearbooks dating back to 1948 on display during 100 years celebration
East Fairmont celebrates 100 years of basketball
East Fairmont celebrates 100 years of basketball(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont celebrated 100 years of basketball tonight.

The school honored their former coaches and Top 25 scorers with a dinner prior to the East Fairmont vs. North Marion tipoff.

On display where yearbooks, photos and newspaper clippings dating all the way back to 1948. It was an excellent way to showcase the history of East Fairmont athletics as a whole.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown Rd. backup
One dead, multiple hospitalized in crash outside Weston
Monteon (WV Corrections)
Marion County homicide victim ID’d, suspect arrested
Officers said a man died at the scene of a hit-and-run incident late Friday evening.
Man killed in Weston hit-and-run
Sheetz was last seen on March 11, 2021.
‘It’s not fair’: Cassie Sheetz’s mother shares details of investigation
Flooding on Benedum Drive.
Flooding impacts parts of NCWV as heavy rain continues

Latest News

100 years of East Fairmont basketball: George Boyles' story
100 Years of East Fairmont basketball: George Boyles’ story
100 Years of East Fairmont basketball: Brad Butcher's story
100 Years of East Fairmont basketball: Brad Butcher’s story
East Fairmont tops North Marion 58-47
East Fairmont boy’s basketball tops off 100 years with win over North Marion
100 years of East Fairmont Basketball
East Fairmont celebrates 100 years of basketball