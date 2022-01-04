Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 4, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing cold temperatures this morning, this afternoon will be nicer, as a high-pressure system pushes east of us. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overnight, skies will stay partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the low-30s, warmer than yesterday night. Overall, today will be much warmer and nicer than yesterday. Tomorrow afternoon, clouds push into NCWV, resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the SW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. In short, tomorrow will be cloudy but mild. Overnight into Thursday, a cool air mass moves in and brings temperatures down to the mid-30s. During the evening hours into Friday morning, a low-pressure system pushes into NCWV, bringing snow into the area. While snowfall amounts are uncertain at this time, it is likely some parts of NCWV will see over 2″ of snowfall, which could be enough for slick road conditions on Friday morning. So it’s something to think about. On the bright side, by Friday afternoon, a high-pressure system will bring cool, calm conditions to NCWV. The nice weather lasts until Sunday, when a cold front brings rain to the area. So if you want to enjoy the snow, Friday evening will be a good time to do it. In short, today and tomorrow will bring mild temperatures and clouds, and the latter half of this week will bring cold temperatures and snow.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a mild, nice afternoon. High: 45.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with clouds coming from the west. Winds will be light and come from the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, a cloudy but otherwise nice night. Low: 33.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we stay dry throughout the day. Winds will be breezy, however, coming from the SW at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s, above-average for this time of year. Overall, a cloudy but nice afternoon. High: 49.

Thursday: We start with cloudy skies. Then in the evening hours, snow showers push into NCWV and stick around for the night. So expect snow throughout the evening and overnight hours. While snowfall amounts are uncertain, we could see 2″ of snow in some areas at the least, which could cause some travel problems. Barring that, expect WSW winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the mid-30s. Overall, expect a snowy night and cool temperatures. High: 34.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.