Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 3nd, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! This is the first Monday of 2022 and it was a chilly start that turned into a beautiful day. Overnight most of the snow fell across the mountains and a little in the lowlands to the south. Today’s temperatures allowed any snow to remain on the ground and no melting will begin to occur until late tomorrow morning. Wednesday is also looking like a nice day, but it will be Thursday that we see our next system. A storm will be pulling out of the southwest and strengthening as it heads towards us. We don’t expect any preliminary snow ahead of time and will expect it to arrive early evening through Friday afternoon. Snow accumulation totals are a little in question at the moment, but I think we could safely say that in the lowlands we could see a trace up to ¾” while in the mountains 2″ wouldn’t be too much to forecast for. Saturday is looking really good. If you want to make a ski weekend out of this coming one, do it. Snow will fall before the weekend and then it will be beautiful and cold through the weekend.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 21

Tuesday: Chilly start and partly cloudy: High 43

Wednesday: Clouds building in: High 44

Thursday: Evening/overnight snow showers: High 35

