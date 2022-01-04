Advertisement

The latest in AP high school basketball poll rankings

Morgantown, RCB, Fairmont Senior and Gilmer County top classes
The week's AP basketball poll rankings
The week's AP basketball poll rankings(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first week of the AP West Virginia high school basketball rankings have been released!

Boys:

AAAA: Morgantown (1), University (T3)

AAA: RCB (1), Fairmont Senior (2), Grafton (8), Notre Dame (10)

AA: Braxton County (8)

AA: Clay-Battelle (5), Webster County (6), Tucker County (T9)

Girls:

AAAA: Morgantown (2), Buckhannon-Upshur (6)

AAA: Fairmont Senior (1), North Marion (2), Philip Barbour (7), East Fairmont (8), North Marion (9)

AA: Ritchie County (7)

A: Gilmer County (1), Tucker County (3), Doddridge County (T6), Clay-Battelle (8), Webster County (9)

