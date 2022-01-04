The latest in AP high school basketball poll rankings
Morgantown, RCB, Fairmont Senior and Gilmer County top classes
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first week of the AP West Virginia high school basketball rankings have been released!
Boys:
AAAA: Morgantown (1), University (T3)
AAA: RCB (1), Fairmont Senior (2), Grafton (8), Notre Dame (10)
AA: Braxton County (8)
AA: Clay-Battelle (5), Webster County (6), Tucker County (T9)
Girls:
AAAA: Morgantown (2), Buckhannon-Upshur (6)
AAA: Fairmont Senior (1), North Marion (2), Philip Barbour (7), East Fairmont (8), North Marion (9)
AA: Ritchie County (7)
A: Gilmer County (1), Tucker County (3), Doddridge County (T6), Clay-Battelle (8), Webster County (9)
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.