Man arrested for allegedly strangling, punching man at Buckhannon Walmart

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man was arrested Monday after he strangled and punched another man at a Walmart, officers said.

Austin Arbogast, 22, of Buckhannon, got into an altercation with another man for about 30 seconds at the Buckhannon Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said they arrived to Walmart to find a man sitting against a wall bleeding from his head with a visible knot next to his left eye, minor skin lacerations to his right elbow and forehead, and 2-3 small lacerations to the back of the head.

The man and witnesses told officers Arbogast was the aggressor in the incident, according to the report.

Officers said the victim returned from lunch when he was approached by Arbogast, who starting punching him several times before kicking him while on the ground.

The criminal complaint says Arbogast also had his arm around the victim’s neck in what he called a “neck restraint” during his confession.

The victim told officers he remembered getting dizzy and not being able to breathe when Arbogast’s arm was around his neck, the report says.

Officers said the altercation resulted in 18 punches, 1 kick to the stomach, 1 stomp to the face, 1 stomp to the head, 3 elbow strikes, 2 punches and 2 elbow strikes to the back of the victim’s head being delivered.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time, according to the criminal complaint.

Arbogast has been charged with malicious assault and strangulation and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.