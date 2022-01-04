Mark Andrew Bennett, 50, of Jane Lew passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport following a brief illness.

He was born in Buckhannon on January 20, 1971, a son of the late Charles Bryan Bennett and Heidimarie Hardt McAtee. In addition to his parents Mark was preceded in death by his step-father, Shawn McAtee.

His caring and selfless nature will forever be remembered by his wife, Ginger White Bennett; two sons: Nicholas Lough and fiancé, Morgan Harris, of Clarksburg and Jace Bennett of Jane Lew; Ginger’s step-daughter, Katelyn Blake and husband Jerry of Roanoke; three grandsons that he loved as his own: Brayden, Matthew, and Colby Blake; one sister, Wilma Small and husband Tommy of Buckhannon; one nephew, Christopher Small and wife, April; one niece, Rachel Tenney and husband, Cody; three great-nephews: Noah Small, Chase Small, and Easton Tenney; mother-in-law, Irene White of Weston; brother-in-law, Terry B. White II of Weston; sister-in-law, Dottie Neal, husband Craig, and family of Indiana, PA.

Mark graduated from Buckhannon Upshur High School in 1989. Following graduation Mark attended Glenville state where he studied business management. Mark was an LSU Supervisor as he spent over 20 years working for the Federal Government. He enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors with his family. Mark had an interest in politics as he had a strong love for his country. He enjoyed preparing his co-workers delicious meals. Mark cared deeply about others and his unconditional love will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel at with Pastor Jay Burkhart officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mark Andrew Bennett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

