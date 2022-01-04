Advertisement

Mon Power rate increase approved

Mon Power customers may soon notice a higher bill.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved a 1.5% rate increase for all Mon Power customers.

The increase will cost customers an additional 51 cents per year.

These dollars would go to improvements that would keep two power plants operating until at least 2035.

