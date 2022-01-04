Mon Power rate increase approved

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power customers may soon notice a higher bill.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved a 1.5% rate increase for all Mon Power customers.

The increase will cost customers an additional 51 cents per year.

These dollars would go to improvements that would keep two power plants operating until at least 2035.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.