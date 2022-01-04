Philip Barbour boys pinpointing areas needing growth through six games

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Colts sit at 2-4 through six games and have begun to evaluate their gameplay heading into 2022.

One win came in a home rivalry battle with Grafton - a 63-60 barn burner that gave Philip Barbour answers it needed on how to operate well as a team, and how to win.

Looking forward in the season, these guys want to win and make a trip to Charleston in March. The Colts get back on the court Wednesday at Fairmont Senior. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

