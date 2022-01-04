Advertisement

Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020

Authorities said the remains found are believed to be an elderly Fairmont woman reported missing on Oct. 2, 2020.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said the remains found are believed to be an elderly Fairmont woman reported missing on Oct. 2, 2020.

A press release from the Fairmont PD says skeletal remains believed to be Bertha Lee Sistrunk were found near Washington Street in Fairmont on Tuesday at around 2:00 p.m.

Officers said the remains were located in thickly vegetated terrain with items that matched the description of Sistrunk.

The release says there were no immediately obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities said the remains will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and identification confirmation.

5 News first brought you a story regarding Sistrunk’s disappearance on Oct. 7, 2020.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
West Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that happened on...
State police investigating fatal officer involved shooting
A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like...
Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)
FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup
Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child

Latest News

Davis medical Center
Webster Hospital officially joins Davis Health System
Teams from West Virginia high schools will participate in a new academic competition to test...
West Virginia high schools to show off academic skills
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he will ask the Centers for Disease Control and...
West Virginia wants to administer 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
Governor Jim Justice
Gov. Justice directs EMD to prepare for winter storm
Harrison Co. Fire
Crews battle house fire in Harrison County