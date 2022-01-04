Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said the remains found are believed to be an elderly Fairmont woman reported missing on Oct. 2, 2020.

A press release from the Fairmont PD says skeletal remains believed to be Bertha Lee Sistrunk were found near Washington Street in Fairmont on Tuesday at around 2:00 p.m.

Officers said the remains were located in thickly vegetated terrain with items that matched the description of Sistrunk.

The release says there were no immediately obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities said the remains will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and identification confirmation.

5 News first brought you a story regarding Sistrunk’s disappearance on Oct. 7, 2020.

