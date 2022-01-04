Advertisement

Ritchie County girls’ basketball using height to their advantage

Rebels sit 5-2 on the season
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County girls’ basketball has put up a solid start to this year’s basketball season.

The 5-2 Rebels clinched the Cowan-Spangler Memorial tournament title last week with wins over Grafton and Calhoun County.

An overtime loss to St. Marys has been the team’s toughest part of the season so far, but as coach says, they see this as a “state championship team.”

The Rebels play Parkersburg Catholic Wednesday at home. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

