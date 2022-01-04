Several inmates facing charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several inmates at Preston County prisons were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges, officials said.

Dwight Foster, 48, an inmate of USP Hazelton, is charged with one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Involving Physical Contact” and one count of “Possession of a Prohibited Object – Weapon,” according to a release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Foster is accused of having a weapon on his person and striking a correctional officer in September 2021, the release says.

Ihlenfeld said Jason Dent, 44, an inmate at USP Hazelton, is charged with one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Resulting in Bodily Injury.”

The release says Dent is accused of assaulting a Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Services Lieutenant causing bodily injury in April 2021.

Shawn Ford, 23, an inmate at FCI Hazelton, was indicted on one count of “Attempt to Obtain a Prohibited Object – Narcotic,” according to Ihlenfeld.

According to the release, Ford is accused of trying to obtain suboxone without the warden’s knowledge in April 2021.

The Bureau of Prisons investigated the incidents.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

