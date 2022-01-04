Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range
The body was found on Monday morning around 11:30.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a homicide after a body was found Monday morning at a Barbour County shooting range.
The body was found around 11:30 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County.
The Barbour County Sheriff is investigating the death as a murder.
The Barbour County Sheriff confirmed with 5 News that suspects are currently being interviewed.
More details are expected to be released later today.
