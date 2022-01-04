Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a homicide after a body was found Monday morning at a Barbour County shooting range.

The body was found around 11:30 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County.

The Barbour County Sheriff is investigating the death as a murder.

The Barbour County Sheriff confirmed with 5 News that suspects are currently being interviewed.

More details are expected to be released later today.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.