Advertisement

WVDOT: W.Va. Turnpike sees record-breaking holiday travel

Holiday traffic on the Turnpike was up 27.34 percent compared to 2020 and 7.7 percent compared to 2019.
(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Christmas and New Year holidays saw record numbers of vehicles utilizing the West Virginia Turnpike, the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced.

During the 12-day period between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022, 1,263,779 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths, WVDOT said.

The period includes both the Christmas and New Year holidays, which fell on the weekends.

“As always, the West Virginia Turnpike was well prepared for an increase in travel during this 12-day holiday period,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority that oversees Turnpike operations.

We expected a high volume of travel based on the weather forecasts being favorable and the days of the week in which the holidays fell,” Miller said. “Our staff did a fantastic job keeping traffic moving through the toll barriers and I give credit to each department for their planning to make travel on the West Virginia Turnpike as safe and efficient as possible during this busy time of year.”

Holiday traffic on the Turnpike was up 27.34 percent compared to 2020 and 7.7 percent compared to 2019.

Miller said the traffic counts set a record on the Turnpike.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown Rd. backup
UPDATE: Weston crash victim ID’d
Officers said a man died at the scene of a hit-and-run incident late Friday evening.
Man killed in Weston hit-and-run
Monteon (WV Corrections)
Marion County homicide victim ID’d, suspect arrested
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Police: Woman left 2 infants unattended as she shoplifted at Clarksburg Walmart
Jonathan Harris
Man allegedly tells officers powdered sugar was on scale found in traffic stop, arrested

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 40 counties ‘red’ on County Alert System map
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Mr. Taco
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
The body was found on Monday around 11:30.
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range