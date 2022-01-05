Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County’s Rebekah Rupert

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week hails from Ritchie County.

Rebekah Rupert has been a stand-out player for the Rebels this season, racking up 46 points during the Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tournament during Ritchie’s matchups with Grafton and Lincoln County.

Playing basketball has been apart of the senior’s life since she was just five years old, and playing with those she grew up with makes playing for the Rebels even more special.

