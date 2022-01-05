Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Reep posts 33 points in win over Liberty

Indians dominate in fourth quarter of 54-44 win
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport and Liberty kept things close in Tuesday night’s hardwood matchup, but ultimately the Indians turned on the jets in the fourth quarter to come out on top.

Gabby Reep posted 33 points in the Indians 54-44 win over the Mountaineers; Ally Bender put up 14 points.

Liberty’s Riley Pearlman led the Mountaineers in scoring with 15 points.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Monday around 11:30.
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range
Georgetown Rd. backup
UPDATE: Weston crash victim ID’d
Austin Arbogast
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, punching man at Buckhannon Walmart
Bertha Sistrunk
Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Gov. Justice | National Guard on high alert

Latest News

Ritchie County boys' basketball
Ritchie County drops LKC matchup at Williamstown, 60-49
University boys' basketball
University falls on the road to Parkersburg South, 89-72
Lincoln girls' basketball
Lincoln secures second home win in 45-38 victory over Elkins
Gilmer remains undefeated with win over Doddridge
Gilmer Co. girls’ basketball remains undefeated with win over Doddridge Co.