Bridgeport’s Reep posts 33 points in win over Liberty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport and Liberty kept things close in Tuesday night’s hardwood matchup, but ultimately the Indians turned on the jets in the fourth quarter to come out on top.

Gabby Reep posted 33 points in the Indians 54-44 win over the Mountaineers; Ally Bender put up 14 points.

Liberty’s Riley Pearlman led the Mountaineers in scoring with 15 points.

