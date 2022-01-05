Clarksburg man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers, hiding in woods

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested Monday after officers said he fled at speeds nearing 100 mph and attempted to hide in the woods.

Officers said they ran the registration on a car that came back to an SUV, so a traffic stop was attempted.

The driver, Arthur Pritt, 45, of Clarksburg, disregarded the lights and siren from the patrol car and began to accelerate North on Route 19, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Pritt traveled through residential areas, driving in the opposite lane in some areas, with speeds of nearly 60 mph.

Officers said Pritt stopped the car under an underpass of Route 50, and a passenger exited the vehicle before Pritt proceeded West on Route 50 at speeds nearing 100 mph.

Pritt then slowed down and exited Route 50 and went onto “Fire Access” for about 300 yards before stopping the car and fleeing on foot over an embankment and into the surrounding woods, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said they, with the help of a K-9, found Pritt attempting to conceal himself in the woods about 100 yards from where Pritt had exited the car and fled on foot.

Pritt has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

