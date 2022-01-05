COVID-19 W.Va. | 39 ‘red’ counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 5, 2022, there are currently 17,718 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,372 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old female from Tyler County, a 47-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Doddridge County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Mason County, a 63-year old male from Nicholas County, a 61-year old male from Hampshire County, a 47-year old female from Doddridge County, and a 54-year old male from Pocahontas County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 39 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map Wednesday.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Three are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate. The 12 remaining counties are color-coded yellow or orange.

As for the variants that have been reported so far in the Mountain State, the WV DHHR reports 12,335 cases of the Delta variant and 81 cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Wednesday, 744 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 198 have been admitted to the ICU and 117 are on ventilators.

319,517 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 54 percent of that population is fully vaccinated.

319,312 West Virginia have received a booster dose of the vaccine, according to WV DHHR.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (62), Berkeley (2,835), Boone (157), Braxton (112), Brooke (151), Cabell (1,028), Calhoun (32), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (383), Gilmer (35), Grant (108), Greenbrier (291), Hampshire (164), Hancock (281), Hardy (205), Harrison (557), Jackson (110), Jefferson (1,222), Kanawha (1,505), Lewis (77), Lincoln (134), Logan (220), Marion (481), Marshall (303), Mason (183), McDowell (127), Mercer (458), Mineral (351), Mingo (178), Monongalia (1,139), Monroe (129), Morgan (219), Nicholas (205), Ohio (636), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (42), Pocahontas (26), Preston (286), Putnam (559), Raleigh (610), Randolph (218), Ritchie (52), Roane (85), Summers (77), Taylor (128), Tucker (10), Tyler (39), Upshur (160), Wayne (258), Webster (25), Wetzel (141), Wirt (27), Wood (619), Wyoming (185). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.