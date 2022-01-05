Emily Elizabeth Hathaway Conner, 94, of Bridgeport passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born April 15, 1927, in Anmoore, a daughter of the late Carl Forest Hathaway and Hattie M. Davisson Hathaway.

She is survived by six children, Diantha “Dee” Hilton and her husband Tom of Bridgeport, R. Kim Conner, MD and his wife Beverley of Vestavia Hills, AL, Stephanie Cross of Clarksburg, Tommy Conner and his wife Jeanie of Knottsville, K. Scott Conner and his wife Eva of Bridgeport and Eric D. Conner of Bridgeport; 11 grandchildren JT Hilton and his wife Carol, Amanda Hilton, Shawn Conner, Katherine Conner, Amy Bowen and her husband Scott, Mike Cross, Courtney Bolyard, Nathan Bolyard, Morgan Conner, Trent Conner, and Trey Conner; four great-grandchildren Emma Cross, Ethan Cross, Gabriella Cross, William Cross. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Carol Conner of Marion County and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded in death by her husband, William Carl “Trapper” Conner whom she married October 10, 1947, her son Rodney Conner, two brothers Earl Hathaway and his wife Marjorie and Durwood Hathaway and his wife Vivian and one sister Lillian Hoskinson and her husband Guyle.

Emily was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, class of 1945 and was employed by C & P Telephone from 1945 to 1947. She greatly enjoyed attending the C & P alumni dinners.

Emily was a former member of the Anmoore United Methodist Church and was a current member of Bridgeport United Methodist Church. Most of all, she was a devout Christian with a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She was formerly a member of the Anmoore United Methodist Women and the Anmoore Homemakers. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She lived to serve and loved her family. She was an avid Bridgeport High School fan of athletics, attending football, basketball, baseball, cheerleading and band functions since the 1930s.

Condolences may be extended to the Conner family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bridgeport United Methodist Permanent Fund, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks are highly urged and recommended for the visitation at the funeral home and for the funeral service at the church.

Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport on Friday from 5 to 8 pm and Saturday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, with Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow at Bridgeport Cemetery.

