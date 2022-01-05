FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a tractor trailer accident on I-79 is causing significant traffic delays.
WV 511 says the crash happened Monday morning in the southbound lines near mile marker 145.
Both southbound lanes were closed.
The accident involved a FedEx truck with two trailers.
WV 511 says one trailer flipped on to a barrier wall.
It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.
