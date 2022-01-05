Advertisement

FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup

Officials say a tractor trailer accident on I-79 is causing significant traffic delays.
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)
Traffic buildup on I-79 (WV 511)(WV 511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a tractor trailer accident on I-79 is causing significant traffic delays.

WV 511 says the crash happened Monday morning in the southbound lines near mile marker 145.

Both southbound lanes were closed.

The accident involved a FedEx truck with two trailers.

WV 511 says one trailer flipped on to a barrier wall.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Monday around 11:30.
Suspected murder at Barbour County shooting range
Georgetown Rd. backup
UPDATE: Weston crash victim ID’d
Austin Arbogast
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, punching man at Buckhannon Walmart
Bertha Sistrunk
Remains found are believed to be elderly Fairmont woman missing since Oct. 2020
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Gov. Justice | National Guard on high alert

Latest News

Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery.
Texas resident comes to West Virginia for specialized surgery
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for Jan 4, 2022
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 4
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 4
WVU Health Report
WVU Medicine Health Report: Debilitating eye conditions