FedEx trailer flips on I-79, causes traffic buildup

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a tractor trailer accident on I-79 is causing significant traffic delays.

WV 511 says the crash happened Monday morning in the southbound lines near mile marker 145.

Both southbound lanes were closed.

The accident involved a FedEx truck with two trailers.

WV 511 says one trailer flipped on to a barrier wall.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

