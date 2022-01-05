Felon arrested for allegedly shooting officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A convicted felon was arrested for shooting an officer in Hardy County in November, officers said.

Officers said they responded to a home in Hardy County on Nov. 18, 2021 because of reports of a wanted man at the home.

Officers saw the man, Jonmichael E. Michael, inside the home and attempted to take him into custody on the outstanding warrants, according to the criminal complaint.

The report says a struggle took place while trying to take Michael into custody, at which time Michael pulled out a firearm and fired it at an officer, striking him and causing injury.

As the struggle continued, officers said Michael maintained possession of the firearm and pointed it at bystanders.

The criminal complaint says Michael is a convicted felon and sex offender with prior felony convictions.

Michael is being held at Eastern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.