Gilmer Co. girl’s basketball remains undefeated with win over Doddridge Co.

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County remains undefeated following their ninth win of the season over Doddridge County.

The Titans were behind heading into the second half 18-15, started building their lead in the second (33-27), and ran away with it in the third, taking the victory 70-47.

Gilmer County improves to 9-0 on the season, 4-0 against Class A ranked teams and 5-0 versus ranked teams in all classes.

Doddridge will be back on home court against Braxton County next Tuesday, while Gilmer hosts St. Mary’s on Friday.

