Hardy County woman arrested for allegedly jumping at officers ‘like a spider monkey’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County woman was arrested on Sunday after officers said she jumped from her couch “like a spider monkey” and struck officers in the face.

Officers said they responded to a home Sunday evening to serve a DVP on Debra Riggleman, 51.

When officers arrived on the scene, Riggleman jumped from her couch “like a spider monkey” and struck an officer in the face with both hands, causing the officer’s mouth to bleed, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Riggleman physically resisted being placed in handcuffs and taken to the police cruiser.

Riggleman has been charged with battery on an officer and is being held at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.

