Harrison County Commissioners approved new bond project

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Commissioners approved a new bond project to help the Charles Pointe Development.

Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang was at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

“The state several years ago approved I believe only four sales tax districts and Charles Pointe is a very unique area in the city Bridgeport in Harrison County, West Virginia where the sales tax district overlaps with the property tax district,” said Lang.

The bonds would go toward helping bringing more retail stores to the area.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the developers and commissioners clashed over how long the bonds should be issued for.

In December Harrison county’s legal counsel on bonds advised that developers planned to request restructuring of tax increment financing bonds associated with the project.

The 2019 sales tax TIF bonds are included in the proposed restructuring because of covid pandemic-related construction delays for a Menard’s that was to serve as the anchor for the Charles Pointe crossing retail development.

Ultimately, the commission approved the changes.

Lang says Wednesday’s meeting was just the first step in the process.

