Harrison County Schools extend mask mandate

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County officials announced its mask requirement in schools will be extended through January 31, officials said.

Officials said the West Virginia Department of Education issued their latest version of the School Recovery and Guidance document, and it outlines the protocols pertaining to schools with and those without universal mask policies.

Schools with a Universal Mask Policy, meaning masks are worn inside regardless of the DHHR map color, do not have to quarantine students and staff who have been exposed if masks are worn at the point of exposure. Additionally, staff and students who test positive must self-isolate for 5 days and may return on day 6 if symptoms are improving, and positive individuals must wear a mask for days 6-10. Staff and students who do not want to wear a mask for days 6-10 must remain at home.

Schools without a Universal Mask Policy outlines that students and staff that are fully vaccinated within the last six months or have had the booster do not have to quarantine if asymptomatic and are recommended to test on day 5 with mask wearing through day 10. Unvaccinated students and staff must quarantine for 5 days if within six feet of a positive individual with recommended testing on day 5. If there are no symptoms, the individual may return to school but a mask is required through day 10.

Harrison County School officials said the requirement will be re-evaluated on or before Jan. 31, and a further determination will be made dependent upon the available data and guidance.

