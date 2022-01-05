Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are alerting people of a scam going around.

In a Facebook post, officials say people are receiving phone calls saying they have a warrant for your arrest and that you can either pay or you will be arrested.

The post says they are using the names Deputies Lake and Link.

The scammers seem to have some personal information on the people they are calling and this allows them to seem like actual Law Enforcement, according to the post.

Officials are asking the public to hang up on the scam callers, tell them you are calling the authorities, and to never give them any personal information.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says they have had people come in to fill out a report because they have fallen victim to the scam.

Anyone that feels like they have been scammed is asked to call the non-emergency number at 304-626-4900 to fill out a report, and an officer will call you back.

You can view the Facebook post below.

